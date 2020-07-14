Overview of Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD

Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio



Dr. Rebecca works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.