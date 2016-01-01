Dr. Wong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alanna Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Alanna Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Associates PC8 Hawthorne Pl Ste 104, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 742-5730
- 2 1 Washington St Ste 202, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
About Dr. Alanna Wong, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1124431853
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.