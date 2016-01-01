Dr. Alap Jani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alap Jani, MD
Dr. Alap Jani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Austin Heart801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 559-7878
Austin Heart225 Railroad Ste 7, Wimberley, TX 78676 Directions (512) 566-7737
Austin Heart - Everett St4100 Everett Ste 210, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 503-5016
Austin Heart - Sadler East Dr1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5017
Wimberley201 FM 3237 Ste 112, Wimberley, TX 78676 Directions (737) 276-4072
- St. David's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jani has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.