Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alapatt Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Alapatt Thomas, MD
Dr. Alapatt Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Alapatt Thomas MD1945 Morris Ave Ste 8, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (732) 912-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas Alapaat is a fantastic Doctor !! He's my primary MD. I've been a patient of Dr Alapaat for 5 years. First off. Whenever I make an appointment, I never wait longer than a half hour to be seen. Dr Alapaat himself had excellent bedside manners. He's very knowledgeable on just about any health issue, that you need addressed. He's very laid back, charismatic, and extremely nice. Over the past 5 years, he's helped me in so many ways, with so many different health problems. He's the best !!
About Dr. Alapatt Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1386601060
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
