Dr. Alastair Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Alastair Kennedy, MD
Dr. Alastair Kennedy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
- 1 3450 11th Ct Ste 301, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Solved my problem with GOUT!
About Dr. Alastair Kennedy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1578504635
Education & Certifications
- ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
