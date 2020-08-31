See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Weslaco, TX
Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD

Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.

Dr. Lynn-Macrae works at Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec in Weslaco, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lynn-Macrae's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec
    910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 973-9228
  2. 2
    Valley Ear Nose & Throat & Dermatology Specialists
    2101 S Cynthia St Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 687-7896
  3. 3
    Valley Ear Nose & Thrt Spclsts
    510 Victoria Ln Ste 5, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 428-4221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestion Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Ucare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Had my sleep study done with Dr. Macrae. He was able to discuss what I needed to do in order to needing a sleep apnea machine. I also had a Sinus Procedure in the office that since then allowed me to sleep better at night and my allergies are easier to control.
    About Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437133055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn-Macrae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynn-Macrae has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynn-Macrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn-Macrae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn-Macrae.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn-Macrae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn-Macrae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

