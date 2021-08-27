Dr. Alba Gonzalez-Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alba Gonzalez-Ochoa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alba Gonzalez-Ochoa, MD
Dr. Alba Gonzalez-Ochoa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Ochoa's Office Locations
- 1 4303 Alton Rd Ste 760, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 548-4063
Kidney Specialty Center Inc.219 NW 12th Ave Ste C5, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 548-4063
Kidney Specialty Center Inc.4302 Alton Rd Ste 760, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 501-4616
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I wish every doctor was like Dr. Gonzalez. She knows her specialty (kidneys) but treats the entire patient. She is calming and supportive and knows who you are before you walk into her office. She reads your file. You know she cares. You will know when you leave her office that you have the best support possible. Thank you, Dr. G.
About Dr. Alba Gonzalez-Ochoa, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Nephrology
Dr. Gonzalez-Ochoa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Ochoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
