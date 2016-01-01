Overview

Dr. Alba Pumarol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Pumarol works at Stevenson Family Health Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.