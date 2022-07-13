Overview of Dr. Alban Bacchus, MD

Dr. Alban Bacchus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bacchus works at Dr. Alban B Bacchus,MD Inc in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.