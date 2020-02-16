Dr. Alber Abrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alber Abrahim, MD
Dr. Alber Abrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Locations
Beamer Urgent Care Medical Clinic12880 Beamer Rd Ste D, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
a minute ago-Edit I fired an air-powered nail gun into my left hand middle finger. The long nail was embedded in my finger with one inch of the nail extending from each side of the finger. The pain was extenuating. I went to Beamer Urgent Care and I was taken in immediately, Dr. A was able to carefully removed the nail, give me shot, clean the wound, place dressing and subscribe medications. The doctor's bedside manner was out of this world. The staff was warm and genuinely cared. Thank you.
About Dr. Alber Abrahim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Br
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrahim speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrahim.
