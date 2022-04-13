Overview of Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD

Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Ghobrial works at HILLCREST OUTPATIENT in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Martins Ferry, OH and Glen Dale, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.