Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD
Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Dr. Ghobrial's Office Locations
1
Attila A Lenkey MD LLC2101 Jacob St Ste 501, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8517
2
East Ohio Regional Hospital90 N 4th St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (740) 633-1100
3
Glen Dale Medicine & Pediatrics Pllc407 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 221-3012
4
Ohio Valley Medical Center2000 Eoff St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8517
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about patients. Works to address mental health issues at their core.
About Dr. Alber Ghobrial, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447351796
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
