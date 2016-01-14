Overview

Dr. Albert Addesa Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Addesa Jr works at Wny Skin Surgery and Dermatology PC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.