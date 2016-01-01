Overview

Dr. Albert Aiad-Toss, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Aiad-Toss works at Dr. Jeanine Awad-Spirtos in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.