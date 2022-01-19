See All General Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Albert Alexander, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Albert Alexander, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Alexander works at Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs in Springfield, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs
    2 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 736-3163
  2. 2
    115 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 745-5664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Noble Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Connecticare
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?

    Jan 19, 2022
    He is very conscientious about his performance in the surgery department. And has a calming presence about him
    George Petitt — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Alexander, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Albert Alexander, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alexander to family and friends

    Dr. Alexander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alexander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Albert Alexander, MD.

    About Dr. Albert Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518910694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Melbourne Australia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baystate Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Albert Alexander, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.