Overview

Dr. Albert Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs in Springfield, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.