Dr. Albert Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs2 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 736-3163
- 2 115 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 745-5664
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very conscientious about his performance in the surgery department. And has a calming presence about him
About Dr. Albert Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518910694
Education & Certifications
- University Of Melbourne Australia
- Baystate Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Affil Hosps
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
