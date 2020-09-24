Dr. Antonyan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert Antonyan, MD
Dr. Albert Antonyan, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Antonyan works at
Southern California Dermatology, Inc1125 E 17th St Ste W248, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 547-5151
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Took my toddler to see Dr. Antonyan and it was a pleasant visit! He is kid friendly, did a thorough examination and explained everything in great detail. Very patient! Highly recommend especially if Looking for someone for your child.
About Dr. Albert Antonyan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1457770273
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Antonyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonyan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.