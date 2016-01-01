Dr. Attia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Attia, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Attia, MD
Dr. Albert Attia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Attia works at
Dr. Attia's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
St. Francis Cancer Center104 Innovation Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 603-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Attia, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205008349
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attia accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attia speaks Arabic.
Dr. Attia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attia.
