Dr. Albert Ayoub, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Ayoub, MD
Dr. Albert Ayoub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Ayoub works at
Dr. Ayoub's Office Locations
Dr. Joseph Casarona M.d. P.c.263 7th Ave Ste 4F, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 768-4338
- 2 260 E 67th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (917) 310-4483
Bethpage Medical Pllc6463 Austin St Apt 1A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (917) 336-0056
- 4 7 W 51st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10019 Directions (917) 336-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Ayoub, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043309834
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
