Dr. Albert Bundy, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Bundy, MD is a Dermatologist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bundy works at
Locations
Hilton Head Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, P.A.15 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 1, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 689-9200
Okatie Office4 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 202, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 689-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Requiring Mohs surgery I was hesitant to have the procedure done at HH dermatology due to the comments that I read. I must say that all aspects of my experience was excellent. The staff, from front desk to clinical was outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. Bundy and his staff.
About Dr. Albert Bundy, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194709378
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Med U SC Hosps
- West Virginia University
- Washington Jefferson College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
