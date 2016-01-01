Dr. Albert Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Burton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southeast Regional Cardiac and Vascular Institute LLC101 Harris Industrial Blvd Ste A, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 299-5196Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Burton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1629064365
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Health Science Center, John Hopkins Hospital
- John Hopkins Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
