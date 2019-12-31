Overview of Dr. Albert Campbell, MD

Dr. Albert Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.