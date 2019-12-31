Dr. Albert Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Campbell, MD
Dr. Albert Campbell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
OhioHealth Surgical Specialists285 E State St Ste 640, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Great bedside manner and all around great dr. Without him and his team I would not have my wife here today. Answered any questions and addressed all concerns highly recommend him. Thank you so much dr campbell
About Dr. Albert Campbell, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154312718
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Oh State University Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.