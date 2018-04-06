Overview of Dr. Albert Canas, MD

Dr. Albert Canas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Canas works at Albert Canas M.D. & Associates in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.