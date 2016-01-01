Dr. Castellon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Castellon, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Castellon, MD
Dr. Albert Castellon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellon's Office Locations
- 1 4613 N University Dr Pmb 419, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 862-7439
Mcw Mental Health LLC4461 Medical Center Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 453-0745
- 3 505 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (305) 970-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Albert Castellon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellon has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellon.
