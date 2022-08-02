See All Dermatologists in Manitowoc, WI
Dr. Albert Cattell, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Cattell, MD is a Dermatologist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Cattell works at Forefront Dermatology Sc in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Plymouth, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology Sc
    801 York St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 996-8757
    Forefront Dermatology S C
    706 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 455-6881
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Forefront Dermatology S C
    305 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 320, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 800-2055
    Forefront Dermatology - Plymouth
    990 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 205, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 455-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Varicose Eczema
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Catell is one of -if not THE best -dermatologists in our region. You will be in good hands.
    D. O. — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Albert Cattell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578569463
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Cattell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cattell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cattell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cattell has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cattell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cattell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

