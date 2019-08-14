Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Chong, MD
Dr. Albert Chong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopaedic Center160 E Artesia St Ste 360, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 629-4604
-
2
Albert Chong, MD9190 Haven Ave Fl 1, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 581-6732
-
3
Albert Chong, MD2140 Grand Ave Ste 120, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 629-4604
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Exceptional. Cleaned up my knee after a torn miniscus. I'd change my health plan if needed to be under His care.
About Dr. Albert Chong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1700819653
Education & Certifications
- Sports, Orthopedic, and Rehabilitation
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.