Overview of Dr. Albert Chong, MD

Dr. Albert Chong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at Southern California Orthopaedic Center in Pomona, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Chino Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.