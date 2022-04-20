Dr. Albert Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Chow, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Chow, MD
Dr. Albert Chow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco - M.D. and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow's Office Locations
-
1
Albert W. Chow M.D.1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 368C, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 441-1888Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sutter Davis Hospital2030 Sutter Pl Ste 1300, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 750-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chow?
I love seeing Dr. Chow. I've had a few ENT procedures with huge cosmetic benefits. We talk like normal friendly people. He's completely down to earth, a good listener, and absolutely humble about his insane triple certification training and elite skill level. He's the best surgeon I've ever known, by far, in both professionally and interpersonally.
About Dr. Albert Chow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891800595
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology / Head and Neck Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
- General Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco - M.D.
- University of California, Berkeley - AB Biochemistry
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.