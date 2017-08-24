Dr. Albert Clairmont Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clairmont Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Clairmont Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Clairmont Jr, MD
Dr. Albert Clairmont Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Clairmont Jr's Office Locations
Albert A Clairmont MD2700 Westside Dr NW Ste 308, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 479-4132
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Clairmont is very professional and precise. He does not waste time beating around the bush, he gets straight to the point! I would suggest any non smoker that needs ear, nose and throat medical advice to see him.
About Dr. Albert Clairmont Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1336242569
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clairmont Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clairmont Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clairmont Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Clairmont Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clairmont Jr.
