Overview

Dr. Albert Col, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Col works at Merced Faculty Associates Medical Group in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.