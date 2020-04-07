Overview

Dr. Albert Coo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Coo works at Diabetes and Endocrine Associates in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.