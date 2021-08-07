Dr. Albert Crook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Crook, DO
Overview of Dr. Albert Crook, DO
Dr. Albert Crook, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Crook works at
Dr. Crook's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Crook DO1103 W Ironwood Dr Ste A, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crook?
I was referred to Albert Crook when I was in serious emotional crisis, I was suffering from severe depression and anxiety. Dr. Crook spent a significant amount of time with me, and came up with a treatment plan that has been VERY effective. I enjoy my appointments with Dr. Crook and find him to be a kind and empathetic provider who has nothing but my best interests at heart. If you are suffering with emotional distress and are seeking the care of a physician, I highly recommend Dr. Albert Crook of Gateway Services. His dog Kai is pretty great too.
About Dr. Albert Crook, DO
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811985146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crook works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.