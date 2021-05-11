See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (47)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD

Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dabbah works at ALBERT DABBAH MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dabbah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Palm Dermatology
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 488-1700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr Dabbah is extraordinarily professional and an excellent plastic surgeon. He takes the time to do things the right way. He was recommended to me by my dermatologist, and I am 100% pleased. His office manager, Robin, is extremely helpful in every way possible; she is informative and knowledgeable about what to expect at every stage. They are a phenomenal team.
    About Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578572723
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami Heart Institute
    Residency
    • Akron City Hosp/Summa
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dabbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dabbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dabbah works at ALBERT DABBAH MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dabbah’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

