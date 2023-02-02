See All Oncologists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Albert Dekker, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Dekker, MD

Dr. Albert Dekker, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Dekker works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dekker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Medical Group
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7249
  2. 2
    Facey Medical Group
    26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 205, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2679

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Good experience
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Dekker, MD
    About Dr. Albert Dekker, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1578553590
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas|University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
    Residency
    • Saint Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Luke's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vinnica State Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Dekker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dekker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dekker has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

