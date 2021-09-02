Dr. Albert Diaz-Ordaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Ordaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Diaz-Ordaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Diaz-Ordaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz works at
South Towns Surgical Associates310 Sterling Dr Ste 105, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-9220
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
Sunday Bonnie MD Office3065 Southwestern Blvd Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-9220
Sterling Surgical Center LLC303 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 712-0600
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr.Albert Diaz-Ortiz is an exceptional professional. He talked to me before and after the procedures and I felt very confident I will heal soon. The staff, from reception to nurses where loving and caring as we need in these situations. I highly recommend Dr Albert and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Ordaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz-Ordaz speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Ordaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Ordaz.
