Dr. Albert Duncan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Dwight D Eisenhower Army Med Center



Dr. Duncan works at MDVIP - Colorado Springs, Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.