Dr. Albert Edwards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University



Dr. Edwards works at Sterling Vision in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.