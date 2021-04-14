Dr. Albert Empedrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Empedrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Empedrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Empedrad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
-
1
Richard D Gordon M.d. P.A.2121 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 838-2302
-
2
Mercer Endocrine Care LLC1235 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 896-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Empedrad at St Mary's years ago. He was the best practitioner I have ever dealt for my thyroid disease. I am a RN, BSN and deal with many Doctors. He was very professional and thorough. I am so glad that I found him in my google search. I am going to make an appt asap!!! I highly recommend him. I live in PA but am willing to pay cash. He is worth it!!!
About Dr. Albert Empedrad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
