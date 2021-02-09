Overview of Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM

Dr. Albert Esposito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Esposito works at Albert C Esposito DPM in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.