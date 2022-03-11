Overview

Dr. Albert Fedalei, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fedalei works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.