Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO

Internal Medicine
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO

Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ferrara works at Albert J. Ferrara in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Ferrara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Ferrara DO and Elizabeth Mirro MD Llp
    30 Newbridge Rd Ste 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 745-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Obesity
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pap Smear
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2021
    One of the very best!!!
    — Sep 06, 2021
    About Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205940434
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Ferrara, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrara works at Albert J. Ferrara in East Meadow, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferrara’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

