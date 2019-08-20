See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD

Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Fuchs works at Albert C Fuchs MD in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fuchs' Office Locations

    Dorothy H. Lowe M.d. A Medical Corp.
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 605, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 20, 2019
I brag to friends about Dr. Albert Fuchs and the services he provides for his patients. He has been my doctor for close to 20 years and I cannot say enough good things about him. If all doctors were like Dr. Fuchs, the health insurance industry and health care would be much better than they are and a lot less screwed up.
Aug 20, 2019
About Dr. Albert Fuchs, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013964386
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fuchs works at Albert C Fuchs MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fuchs’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.