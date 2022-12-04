Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD
Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Gillespy's Office Locations
1
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
2
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA1165 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 255-4596
3
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA17 Old Kings Rd N Ste K, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 255-4596Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 240, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Gillespy for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by his patience, knowledge, and willingness to answer all questions without showing the slightest impatience or indication that I was taking up too much of his time. He listened to my concerns and was willing to find a solution that was agreeable to both of us. Rarely do I find such a great attitude in such an obvious very skilled doctor. In addition, although the office was swamped and running behind, all staff was pleasant and polite. Thank you Dr. Gillespy and staff, for a very good visit.
About Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710966601
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
