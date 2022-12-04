See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (102)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD

Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Gillespy works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillespy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.
    1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA
    1165 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA
    17 Old Kings Rd N Ste K, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach PA
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 240, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-4596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 04, 2022
    I saw Dr. Gillespy for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by his patience, knowledge, and willingness to answer all questions without showing the slightest impatience or indication that I was taking up too much of his time. He listened to my concerns and was willing to find a solution that was agreeable to both of us. Rarely do I find such a great attitude in such an obvious very skilled doctor. In addition, although the office was swamped and running behind, all staff was pleasant and polite. Thank you Dr. Gillespy and staff, for a very good visit.
    M. Carra — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710966601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Gillespy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillespy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillespy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillespy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

