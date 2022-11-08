Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graziosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD
Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graziosa's Office Locations
- 1 326 E 149th St Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 585-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.G is the best Dr. He is thorough, kind , and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Albert Graziosa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205927498
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graziosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graziosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graziosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graziosa has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graziosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graziosa speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Graziosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graziosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graziosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graziosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.