Dr. Albert Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Gutierrez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Pediatric Specialties, APMC208 E FARREL RD, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-9110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Gutierrez for many years and he feels very comfortable seeing him. Dr. Gutierrez is professional, polite, very knowledgeable, and thorough. Also his staff is patient and caring. Dr. Gutierrez always ask questions, and gives the best medical advice you would need. He explains his findings, and gives his conclusions to follow up with. He's never in a hurry and he takes his time giving you an examination. We appreciate and respect Dr. Gutierrez for all that he does. I am blessed to have him as my son's cardiologist. Thank you Dr. Gutierrez.
About Dr. Albert Gutierrez, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356339147
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Sinus Tachycardia and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.