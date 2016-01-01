Dr. Albert Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Hammond, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Hammond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, Lakewood Health System and M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Dr. Hammond works at
Locations
-
1
Centracare Digestive Center1900 Centracare Cir Ste 2400, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 229-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- Lakewood Health System
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
About Dr. Albert Hammond, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457342503
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.