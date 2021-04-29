Overview of Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD

Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hamner Jr works at A. Pat Hamner MD in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.