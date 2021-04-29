Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD
Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Good Shepherd Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hamner Jr works at
Dr. Hamner Jr's Office Locations
A. Pat Hamner MD7233 W Deschutes Ave Ste B, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 946-4631
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Shepherd Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hamner has been very thorough and has helped my severe asthma to improve dramatically through nebulizer treatment. He also treats me for sleep apnea. He has been my doctor for nearly 20 years.
About Dr. Albert Hamner Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1801803390
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamner Jr works at
Dr. Hamner Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamner Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.