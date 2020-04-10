Dr. Albert Harary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Harary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Harary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Harary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albert Harary, MD654 Madison Ave Fl 6, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-0123
-
2
Albert M Harary MD110 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 702-0123
-
3
Anthony S. Borcich, M.D., P.C.535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harary?
Dr. Harary treats each pa tient individually with dignity and care. He listens carefully so that he understands exactly what each patient's issues are. I am doing well only because of Dr. Harary's thoughtful and brilliant treatment.
About Dr. Albert Harary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1437243748
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Affil Hosp|University Miami Affil Hospital
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harary works at
Dr. Harary has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harary speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.