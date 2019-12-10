See All Pediatricians in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Albert Holloway, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Albert Holloway, MD

Dr. Albert Holloway, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Holloway works at Montgomery Area Mental Health in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holloway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greil Memorial Psychiatric Hospital
    2140 Upper Wetumpka Rd, Montgomery, AL 36107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 279-7830
  2. 2
    Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority
    112 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 420-5001
  3. 3
    Payne & Holloway Pediatrics
    7006 FULTON CT, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 244-7209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2019
    He is very knowledgeable and efficient. Dr. Holloway is an excellent pediatrician. I would recommend him to new parents and anyone seeking a pediatrician.
    — Dec 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Albert Holloway, MD
    About Dr. Albert Holloway, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831298355
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holloway works at Montgomery Area Mental Health in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Holloway’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

