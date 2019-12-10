Dr. Albert Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Holloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Holloway, MD
Dr. Albert Holloway, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Holloway's Office Locations
Greil Memorial Psychiatric Hospital2140 Upper Wetumpka Rd, Montgomery, AL 36107 Directions (334) 279-7830
Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority112 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36109 Directions (334) 420-5001
Payne & Holloway Pediatrics7006 FULTON CT, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 244-7209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and efficient. Dr. Holloway is an excellent pediatrician. I would recommend him to new parents and anyone seeking a pediatrician.
About Dr. Albert Holloway, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
