Overview of Dr. Albert Hwang, MD

Dr. Albert Hwang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Hwang works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.