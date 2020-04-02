Dr. Albert Johary Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johary Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Johary Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Johary Sr, MD
Dr. Albert Johary Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Johary Sr's Office Locations
Albert F Johary MD1320 Center Dr Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 730-8908
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr Johary has been our family doctor for 18 years. He is knowledgeable about our medical histories, even issues that are treated by other specialists. I am always impressed by how much he remembers and the advice he gives us during checkups that integrate our myriad issues. It is so reassuring to have a family doctor like him and to be able to get appointments in a timely manner.
About Dr. Albert Johary Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194723502
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johary Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johary Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johary Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johary Sr works at
Dr. Johary Sr speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johary Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johary Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johary Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johary Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.