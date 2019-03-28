Overview of Dr. Albert Katz, MD

Dr. Albert Katz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at South Valley Heart Center Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.