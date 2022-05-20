Overview of Dr. Albert Kim, MD

Dr. Albert Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.