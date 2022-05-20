Dr. Albert Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Kim, MD
Dr. Albert Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
- 3 2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-4000
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (646) 742-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctore Kim has always been patient in answering all my questions. He is very thorough and I would recommend him.
About Dr. Albert Kim, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548234156
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
